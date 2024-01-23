Oscar 2024, tutte le nomination: c’è ‘Io Capitano’ di Garrone

(Adnkronos) –

Matteo Garrone è ufficialmente in corsa per gli Oscar.Oppenheimer è in testa con 13 nomination, 12 le candidature per Povere creature!, 10 per Killers of the Flower Moon, 8 per Barbie, 7 per Maestro, 6 per la sorpresa Anatomia di una caduta. 'Io Capitano', già candidato ufficiale dell'Italia al Miglior film internazionale dell'edizione 2024, è entrato nella cinquina finale delle nomination. Le nomination, scelte da membri dell'Academy da un numero record di 93 Paesi, sono state annunciate oggi martedì 23 gennaio al Samuel Goldwyn Theater di Los Angeles da Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid. La cerimonia degli Oscar è fissata per il 10 marzo prossimo. Il film di Garrone sull'odissea di due ragazzi migranti dal Senegal all'Italia dovrà vedersela con quattro temibili avversari: 'Perfect Days' di Wim Wenders, 'La società della neve' del regista spagnolo Juan Antonio García Bayona, 'The Teachers' Lounge' (titolo originale 'Das Lehrerzimmer') del regista tedesco Ilker Çatak e 'La zona d'interesse' del regista inglese Jonathan Glazer. MIGLIOR FILM American Fiction Anatomia di una caduta Barbie The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Past Lives Povere creature! La zona d'interesse MIGLIOR REGIA Jonathan Glazer – La zona d'interesse Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature! Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon Justine Triet – Anatomia di una caduta MIGLIOR ATTORE Bradley Cooper – Maestro Colman Domingo – Rustin Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction MIGLIOR ATTRICE Annette Bening – Nyad Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta Carey Mulligan – Maestro Emma Stone – Povere creature! MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling – Barbie Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature! MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple America Ferrera – Barbie Jodie Foster – Nyad Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE Anatomia di una caduta The Holdovers Maestro May December Past Lives MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE American Fiction Barbie Oppenheimer Povere creature! La zona d'interesse MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA American Fiction Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Povere creature! MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE The Fire Inside – Flamin' Hot I'm Just Ken – Barbie It Never Went Away – American Symphony Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon What Was I Made For? – Barbie MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA El Conde Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Povere creature! MIGLIOR SUONO The Creator Maestro Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Oppenheimer La zona d'interesse MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Povere creature! MIGLIORI COSTUMI Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Povere creature! MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO Anatomia di una caduta The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Povere creature! MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE Golda Maestro Oppenheimer Povere creature! La società della neve MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI The Creator Godzilla Minus One Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Napoleon MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE Io capitano (Italia) Perfect Days (Giappone) La società della neve (Spagna) The Teachers' Lounge (Germania) La zona d'interesse (Regno Unito) MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE Elemental Nimona Il ragazzo e l'airone Robot Dreams Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO Bobi Wine: The People's President The Eternal Memory Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger 20 Days in Mariupol MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO The After Invincible Knight of Fortune Red, White and Blue The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE Letter to a Pig Ninety-Five Senses Our Uniform Pachyderme War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Island in Between The Last Repair Shop Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

© Riproduzione riservata