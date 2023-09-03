Premier League, risultati di oggi

(Adnkronos) – L'Arsenal batte 3-1 il Manchester United nel big match della quarta giornata della Premier League, oggi 3 settembre 2023. I gunners, sotto per il gol di Rashford al 27', pareggiano subito con Odegaard al 28'. In pieno recupero, i londinesi si aggiudicano la sfida con le reti di Rice al 96' e Gabriel Jesus al 101'. Tutto liscio per il Liverpool, che liquida 3-0 l'Aston Villa con i gol di Szoboszlai (3') e Salah (55'), in mezzo l'autorete di Cash (22'). Nell'altra gara domenicale, il Crystal Palace batte 3-2 il Wolverhamtpon. PREMIER LEAGUE, I RISULTATI DI OGGI Arsenal-Manchester United 3-1 Liverpool-Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace-Wlverhampton 3-2 Ieri: Sheffield United-Everton 2-2 Brentford-Bournemouth 2-2 Burnley-Tottenham 2-5 Chelsea-Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester City-Fulham 5-1 Brighton-Newcastle 3-1. CLASSIFICA Manchester City 12 punti; Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal e West Ham 10; Brighton 9; Crystal Palace 7; Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa e Manchester United 6; Chelsea e Fulham 4; Newcastle e Wolverhampton 3; Bournemouth 2; Sheffield United e Everton 1; Luton e Burnley 0. —[email protected] (Web Info) Vuoi la tua pubblicità qui? Le pubblicità sostengono il servizio Vuoi la tua pubblicità qui? Le pubblicità sostengono il servizio

© Riproduzione riservata